It’s beautiful out! Breezy but comfortable, with temperatures falling near sundown

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the beautiful evening! It’ll be a bit breezy but comfortable with temperatures falling into the 60s as we approach sundown. With winds settling overnight, low temperatures will dip into the low to mid 40s in many neighborhoods while Pittsburgh holds closer to 50 degrees.

A near repeat can be expected Friday with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs pushing into the upper 70s. Yet another rush of dry, cool Canadian air can be expected late Friday night and Saturday, which will keep temperatures in the 60s much of the day Saturday.

High pressure will keep our weather quiet through at least the first half of next week. Highs will stay close to seasonal averages with night-time lows comfortably cool for this time of year, within a degree or two of 50. Great weather for sleeping and keeping utility bills low!

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