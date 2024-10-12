Mild weather for most of Saturday; rain chances creep in tonight

PITTSBURGH — It’s milder this morning with temperatures around 20 degrees higher than this time yesterday!

It will be another warm afternoon with highs around 70 in most spots. The morning sun will be replaced by clouds in the afternoon, but aside from a couple of stray showers, most of the day will be dry.

Showers will develop tonight north of Pittsburgh with some rain lingering into Sunday morning. The cold front will cross Sunday evening, bringing scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms south of I-70.

Behind the front, an early-winter-like pattern sets up shop next week, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Lake effect showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday before high pressure settles in for mid-week.

