Rain, fog could kick off Thursday

PITTSBURGH — It will stay warm and muggy into Thursday morning with a few lingering showers possible, mainly south of Pittsburgh.

Watch for a few areas of fog to start the day, especially in areas that saw heavier rain Wednesday afternoon.

The humidity will start to ease a bit Thursday afternoon and really head out of the area Thursday night. Friday will be sunny, dry and less humidi with highs in the lower 80s.

It will be dry and very warm this weekend. High temperatures will be back near 90 degrees Sunday. Humidity then returns early next week with daily chances for storms starting on Monday.

