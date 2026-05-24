Rain not expected to return until Sunday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Showers will redevelop this afternoon ahead of a cold front, although there will still be plenty of dry time during the day. Rain will become more organized tonight with locally heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms possible, especially this evening.

Much of the night will be rainy before drier air pushes in for Memorial Day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but dry weather is expected once we get past sunrise! Temperatures continue on an upward trend for the next several days, eventually pushing into the low 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

A back-door cold front will bring in cooler and drier air by the end of the week, with highs by next weekend trending toward the low 70s and lows heading toward 50 degrees. After this weekend, we may be entering a prolonged stretch of dry weather that could take us into early June.

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