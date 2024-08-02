Rain reaches longest stretch in a row in Pittsburgh area for first time since April

PITTSBURGH — Don’t look now, but we’ve seen a notable shift in our drought situation this week.

As of mid-day Friday, over an inch and a half of rain has fallen at Pittsburgh International since midnight...which makes it ~2.75″ since Tuesday!

We picked up more rain in the last four days than we did in the previous month (Jun 29 - Jul 28: 2.49″). This is also our wettest four day stretch of weather since early April.

While not everyone has seen this level of rain, it has certainly helped in spots. You may notice the grass starting to grow more again as our rainfall deficit in Pittsburgh has plunged from over 3″ to just over an inch.

More scattered showers and storms are in the forecast later today and again Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group