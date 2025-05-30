Scattered showers stick around Saturday, cool winds blow through Sunday

PITTSBURGH — A few scattered showers will stick around through lunchtime Saturday, keeping outdoor plans damp and chilly.

Athletic fields will be wet from overnight rain so grab some extra gear as you head out.

Temperatures will struggle to get back near 60 degrees, and 25 mph wind gusts will make it feel even cooler.

Saturday afternoon and evening look dry, but have a jacket or sweatshirt with you as temperatures will fall into the low 50s before midnight.

We finally shake off the chilly, damp weather on Sunday with sunshine and milder temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with even warmer weather on the way next week.

Summerlike weather opens up the first full week of June and highs could reach the mid-80s by Wednesday.

