Scattered showers trickle out Thursday evening, chilly start to Friday

PITTSBURGH — Widespread showers continue but should start to scatter out a bit the later we go into the night. Temperatures will modestly drop with most neighborhoods in the mid to upper 40s Friday morning.

Weak little ripples in the atmosphere will cross Friday, keeping showers in the forecast, although the rain won’t be as steady as today. Highs will remain around 15 degrees below average.

Slow improvements are expected this weekend with mostly cloudy but dry conditions on Saturday and a brighter sky Sunday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side, but highs will be more seasonable by the end of the holiday weekend as we close in on 70 degrees.

The next chance for widespread rain will arrive later in the day on Tuesday. Keep tabs on the forecast this weekend by having the Severe Weather Team 11 app with you wherever you go.

