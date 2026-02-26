Seasonable today with clouds and sunshine

PITTSBURGH — We’ll enjoy increasing amounts of sunshine this afternoon as highs push back near average in the low 40s. Any leftover snow showers along the Mason-Dixon line should wrap up by 2 p.m.

After a chilly night, we’ll see temperatures rebound well into the 50s both Friday and Saturday. Enjoy it because colder air rushes back in Saturday evening, with the first of two systems threatening snow showers Sunday morning. Only light snow is expected, but it could be enough for at least some slick spots early in the day.

Depending on how strong that first wave is, another wave of steady snow remains possible late Sunday night into Monday, with several inches possible along and south of I-70. There will still be some wiggles in the track, so check back for changes.

Beyond Monday, a big and consistent warm-up looks to take over with highs possible pushing near 70 by next weekend — a bright light at the end of the tunnel!

