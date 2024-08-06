Showers, storms with possible heavy rain likely Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Showers and storms will be likely Tuesday with heavy rain and gusty winds possible.

The strongest storms will roll across the area during the afternoon. Localized flooding will be possible in any prolonged periods of heavy rain. The strongest storms will have wind gusts topping 45 mph.

Showers and storms cut off quickly this evening with most of the area being dry after 7pm.

Cooler air will move in for the middle of the week, but we will have to watch the track of Debby to see how it will impact our chances of rain for later in the week.

