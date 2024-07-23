Spotty showers could pop up Tuesday evening

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of dense fog this morning as visibility could be reduced to a quarter mile in spots. This should lift by 8 or 9 a.m. followed by a mix of clouds and sunshine today. A weak disturbance could allow for a few spotty showers to pop up this evening, but it looks isolated and limited to areas mainly north of Pittsburgh.

A cold front will cross the Great Lakes Wednesday and bring us some scattered afternoon or evening storms, especially north of the city again. Showers could linger into Thursday before we see a rush of less humid air Friday.

Enjoy the 80s this week as it looks to turn hot again this weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine both days with highs by Sunday near back near 90 degrees.

