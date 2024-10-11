Weather

Temperatures drop to 30s Friday morning, will warm up through the day

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV
PITTSBURGH — It’s the coldest morning since spring with temperatures almost everywhere in the 30s! Bundle up out there.

Plenty of sunshine and a southwest breeze will warm us up quickly this afternoon with highs getting close to 70. It won’t be as chilly tonight but still pleasant with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s this evening.

Clouds will thicken up Saturday with a few passing showers possible later in the day, but we’ll see a higher chance for showers Sunday evening. Following that, we’ll see an even colder blast of air early next week as highs struggle to much above 50!

