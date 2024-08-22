Temperatures jump into mid 70s for sunny Thursday

PITTSBURGH — There will be a big jump in temperatures today as many areas go from the mid 40s to the mid 70s this afternoon. Sunshine will be abundant today, but humidity will once again be very low.

Temperatures will get warmer as we head toward the weekend. We’ll be back to near 80° by Friday but humidity will stay low in the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 80s but humidity won’t be terrible.

Check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News! For weather on the go, download the WPXI Severe Weather Team 11 App.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group