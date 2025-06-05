Thunderstorms possible Thursday evening

PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers and slow-moving thunderstorms will disrupt your plans through the evening, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before heading out.

Storms will bring the threat for damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours which could create localized flooding. Watch for ponding of water on roadways and in poor drainage areas.

You’ll need the umbrella again Friday with another round of scattered showers and storms in the area, especially after lunch into Friday evening. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will once again be possible so have the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest alerts, watches and warnings.

A few showers or a storm will also be possible

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group