Thursday will be dry after some early morning showers

It will be a pretty cloudy day Thursday. Most of the day will be dry after some early morning showers.

There will be showers on and off to close out the week. However, most of the rain will be light. The bulk of the water from Hurricane Helene will stay south of the area.

Temperatures will be seasonably warm, but you will notice a bit of mugginess through the weekend.

Keep an eye on the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast over the next few days as we get more information on whether Helene will impact us.

