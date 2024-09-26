Weather

Thursday will be dry after some early morning showers

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

It will be a pretty cloudy day Thursday.  Most of the day will be dry after some early morning showers.

There will be showers on and off to close out the week.  However, most of the rain will be light.  The bulk of the water from Hurricane Helene will stay south of the area.

Temperatures will be seasonably warm, but you will notice a bit of mugginess through the weekend.

Keep an eye on the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast over the next few days as we get more information on whether Helene will impact us.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Fugitive arrested after police incident in Pine Township
  • Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing car with veteran’s dog inside
  • Pittsburgh Public Schools have students register to vote, parents claim district is pushing agenda
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates EXCLUSIVE: Police recruiting wars
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read