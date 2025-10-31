Trick-or-treaters will need to bundle up for gusty winds, chilly temps

PITTSBURGH — Hold on to your hats! Wind gusts are picking up and will peak this afternoon around 35mph for much of the area. Winds will be even stronger over the mountains and could be as high as 45 or 50mph.

Trick or treaters will have to bundle up as wind chills will be in the low 40s and upper 30s for most of the evening. The strongest wind gusts will subside by sunset, but it will remain chilly and breezy tonight as lows slide back near 40 degrees.

Quieter weather returns this weekend, although we will be battling clouds at times. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool in the mid-50s.

More seasonable chill on the way next week, although no major weather systems are showing up over the next 5-7 days.

