Weekend warm-up will be previewed by sunny Friday

PITTSBURGH — Grab some sunscreen and your sunglasses and soak in some outdoor time the next couple of days.

Friday will be fantastic with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will push into the lower 80s in much of the area. A nice northeast breeze will keep it feeling very pleasant throughout the day.

Temperatures go up over the weekend with highs on Saturday in the upper 80s and by Sunday into the low 90s. The good news is that humidity levels will be slower to rise, so despite the heat, it will not feel overly oppressive through the weekend.

Shower and thunderstorm chances return Monday with an unsettled pattern likely for much of next week.Get the latest live updates from Severe Weather Team 11.

