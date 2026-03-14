Wind weakens on Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the afternoon

PITTSBURGH — What a wild night of weather! It is still a bit windy this morning, but nothing like the 60-70mph gusts we had last evening.

PHOTOS: High winds batter local communities

Winds are expected to subside throughout the day, with temperatures fairly seasonable in the upper 40s this afternoon.

Another big jump in temperature is expected Sunday as a warm front lifts north and south winds begin to race at 10-20 mph. Most neighborhoods will make it to 70 or higher, although areas east of Pittsburgh toward Indiana and the higher elevations could remain several degrees cooler.

The next front will move through Monday, bringing morning showers, followed by gusty winds and a changeover to snow showers by the afternoon. While a low-end threat for damaging winds is possible east of Pittsburgh, it appears the highest risk for severe weather will remain over the central part of the state.

Temperatures tank into the 20s Monday night and don’t get out of the 20s on Tuesday. Wind chills much of the day will be in the low teens with off-and-on flurries around. The good news is the very cold air doesn’t stick around too long, with temperatures rebounding closer to 50 by the end of next week.

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