Chase to open 160 new branches in 2026, Pennsylvania’s on the list

PITTSBURGH — JPMorgan Chase & Co. planted its flag in Pittsburgh’s retail banking landscape in 2019 as part of a massive branch expansion into new metros.

The nation’s biggest bank in 2024 announced another major rollout of 500 new locations by 2027. It recently revealed that it expects to open 160 this year and that Pennsylvania will be among the seven states that are earmarked for more branches. But Chase, which hasn’t opened a new branch in southwestern Pennsylvania since late 2023, has not tipped its hand as to whether there will be more here. Chase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At present, Chase has 26 branches in the Pittsburgh metro and, as of June 30, 2025, ranked No. 17 by deposit market share in the 10-county region at 0.4%, according to FDIC data. That’s one more location than the 25 originally planned.

