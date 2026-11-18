PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Mayor is reacting to an 11 Investigates report that revealed that two city firefighters worked very few shifts over several years while collecting full salaries and benefits, prompting an internal investigation and bureau shakeup.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: 2 Pittsburgh firefighters lived out of state, hardly worked, reports show

Sources told 11 Investigates that both firefighters worked for the city while living out of state, far from Pennsylvania.

City regulations require firefighters to reside within a 60-minute drive of the City-County Building.

O’Connor said city officials were caught off guard by the findings.

“Obviously we were surprised by it and that’s why we’ve been working with the union and the new chief to make sure things like this don’t happen,” O’Connor said.

He emphasized that administrative controls are necessary.

“Again, it’s the oversight that we desperately need, and I think now that this has been uncovered and we put in some of those oversights, I think working again with the union is very helpful, so that we know that we’re doing the right thing.”

The mayor’s administration uncovered the attendance issues shortly after taking office in January. According to Channel 11 News, one firefighter reported for only 57 shifts over several years, while the other worked zero days during his final nine months on duty.

Both firefighters, who retired in May, received health and pension benefits alongside annual salaries exceeding $80,000.

The employees relied heavily on buddy days, a practice where firefighters pay colleagues cash to cover their shifts. When asked about potential abuse of the system, O’Connor said policy changes require joint discussions.

“Yeah, I think that’s part of the longer conversation, which is why we just don’t make these unilaterally,” O’Connor said. “I think we work with the chief and the unions to see how we can become a more efficient public safety department.”

Following the discovery and other administrative issues, O’Connor placed longtime Chief Darryl Jones on administrative leave pending a review of bureau operations and oversight. Jones eventually chose to retire and O’Connor promoted Deputy Chief Mat Davis to lead the bureau.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> City of Pittsburgh swears Mat Davis in as new Chief of Fire

O’Connor said the administration is collaborating with Davis and the firefighters union to establish oversight and prevent similar attendance issues from recurring.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group