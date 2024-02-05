14-year-old shot in Swissvale; police believe multiple shooters involved

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Allegheny County Police tell Channel 11 they believe multiple shooters are involved in the case of a 14-year-old who was shot in the back Sunday evening. Channel 11 has learned the teen was a 9th grader at Woodland Hills High School where he was in a leadership group for violence prevention.

Neighbors on Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale say they heard all the sirens, then saw homicide detectives and dozens of evidence markers dotting their street Sunday evening.

“It was like mayhem,” Ross Smith tells Channel 11. “To learn it was a 14-year-old kid, that’s very unfortunate because I have a son who is 15. I couldn’t imagine something like that. With this new generation, you want your kids in the house because they might get killed just hanging outside.”

People who know the teen said he was walking back from a local convenience store after encountering someone he knew. Then it’s alleged four people followed him down Woodstock Avenue before the shooting.

Lee Davis is the Director of Violence Prevention for the Greater Valley Coalition against Violence. He’s also a violence interrupter at Woodland Hills High School.

“From what I understand, he’ll be ok,” Davis said.

Lee Davis was back at the lunch table Monday talking to students. There was also increased security at Woodland Hills Middle and High School.

“Every day we talk about conflict resolution, anger management, decision making and that it’s ok to seek help,” Davis added. “It’s ok to ask for therapy - put your hand up.”

Davis says his focus now shifts to preventing retaliation.

“How do we prevent the next shooting from happening?” Davis asked. “Making sure we’re working with the school district to make sure the resources are available for the kids affected, the families affected.”

Lee Davis says the violence prevention program that’s been implemented at Woodland Hills High School, with the support of Superintendent, Dr. Castagna, is working. In the last four months, there have not been any instances of gun violence affecting students in the district.

“We’ve had four months of no shootings, no gunplay, no homicides, but we’re back to the drawing board again,” Davis added. “We’ve built a great relationship with the kids. This past year proves the numbers have gone down, the kids’ grades have gone up.”

Davis said he encourages teens to come forward and talk to a trusted adult if they hear about any potential retaliation or plans for violence.

If you know anything about the shooting on Woodstock Avenue in Swissvale Sunday night, please call the Allegheny County Police Tip line at: 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

