15-year-old tried to break into several houses in Port Vue, police say

PORT VUE, Pa. — A 15-year-old was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to break into several houses in Port Vue.

The Port Vue Police Department said officers responded to multiple callers reporting a violent assault/robbery/burglary in the 300 block of Gumbert Street on Oct. 9.

Around midnight and in the early morning hours, officers were dispatched to multiple instances of the same person loitering and trying to enter several houses. Police chased the suspect multiple times but he got away.

The suspect was identified as a 15-year-old. He fought with officers before being taken into custody Thursday morning, police said.

The teenager was taken to the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center and has felony and misdemeanor charges pending.

Anyone with evidence of the teenager prowling around their house is asked to contact Port Vue police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group