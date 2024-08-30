2 men arrested after multiple search warrants turn up drugs, guns in Aliquippa

Two men were arrested after several search warrants were executed throughout Aliquippa during August.

Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver County said members of the Beaver County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, as well as DEA, Attorney General’s Office Narcotics Unit and District Attorney’s Office detectives, have been conducting various drug investigations throughout Aliquippa and Ambridge during the month.

The investigations were a direct result of gang violence and homicides that have happened in Aliquippa, state police said. Investigators have focused on the violent incidents in the Valley Terrance and Main Street areas.

On Aug. 23, officials conducted a search warrant in the Plan 12 area of Aliquippa. During the warrant, investigators recovered two AR-15 style rifles and a large mount of cocaine.

On Aug. 30, investigators conducted two search warrants in the area of Maplewood and Pine Street in Ambridge. One house was associated with drug trafficking, weapons possession and gang violence, state police said.

The search warrants turned up a large amount of cocaine and two handguns with one containing a Glock switch.

Emere Mykel Mason, 25, and Deriez Schofield, 21, both from Ambridge, are facing charges in connection to the search warrants. They are both being held in the Beaver County Jail.

