Local

2 more men arrested in deadly Arlington Heights shooting

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Fatal shooting Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue in Arlington Heights, where they found a man shot to death.

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Two more men have been arrested in connection to a deadly Arlington Heights shooting in June.

Pittsburgh police said Michael Anthony, 40, was arrested in the 500 block of Armandale Street and Jonathan Robinson, 43, was arrested in the 2800 block of Patterson Street. Both were arrested without incident.

Anthony and Robinson are suspected in the death of Shawn Marcus Czeczely, 53, who was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds on June 17.

>> Fatal overnight shooting in Arlington Heights under investigation; victim identified

Jason Ingram, 37, was also arrested in connection with the shooting back in June.

>> Man suspected in deadly overnight shooting in Arlington Heights arrested

All three suspects are charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, persons not to possess and recklessly endangering another person. They are in the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • WPXI exclusive photos show cell phone, transmitter found next to Trump shooter’s body
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh motorcycle officers transferred after working Trump rally
  • Owners of cranes on Butler Farm Show grounds can’t move them, say companies are losing money
  • VIDEO: Butler Memorial Hospital leaders praise staff for response when Trump was brought there
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read