2 more men arrested in deadly Arlington Heights shooting

PITTSBURGH — Two more men have been arrested in connection to a deadly Arlington Heights shooting in June.

Pittsburgh police said Michael Anthony, 40, was arrested in the 500 block of Armandale Street and Jonathan Robinson, 43, was arrested in the 2800 block of Patterson Street. Both were arrested without incident.

Anthony and Robinson are suspected in the death of Shawn Marcus Czeczely, 53, who was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds on June 17.

Jason Ingram, 37, was also arrested in connection with the shooting back in June.

All three suspects are charged with criminal homicide, criminal attempt homicide, conspiracy, aggravated assault, persons not to possess and recklessly endangering another person. They are in the Allegheny County Jail.

