2 Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle tickets worth $50K sold in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people in Westmoreland County are $50,000 richer!

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the first two $50,000 Weekly Drawing Prizes in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

The winning tickets were sold at S & S Corner Market on Apollo Road in Mount Pleasant and at Community Supermarket on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

The tickets were sold between Nov. 7 and 13.

The raffle features eight weekly drawings that reward two $50,000 prizes. All tickets, even if they won before, are eligible to win up to $1 million in the final drawing on Jan. 6.

