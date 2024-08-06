Local

3 people arrested for illegally having guns; some were stolen, McKees Rocks police say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Three people are facing charges after they were found illegally having guns.

McKees Rocks police said Giovanni Bianco, Khalil Sheffield and Damarie Drewery illegally possessed firearms, some of which were stolen.

Police also said that some of the guns were equipped with full-auto-sears.

“Our officers show relentless dedication in addressing the gun/gun violence in and around this community,” McKees Rocks police said.

