3 people facing charges after dogs found in ‘near-death condition’ in Greene County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State troopers have charged three people with animal cruelty charges in Greene County.

On Sunday, state police issued a press release saying they were called to Eastview Ct in Franklin Township for reports of animal abuse on Oct. 9.

When they arrived, they found two dogs being kept in “severely poor living conditions.”

The dogs were both near death, troopers say.

David White, 31, Holly White, 23, and Angel Jeffries, 22, were all charged with animal cruelty. All three of them are from Waynesburg.

The animals were taken to the Greene County Humane Society for special care.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group