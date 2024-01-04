3 Steelers players named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

PITTSBURGH — Three Pittsburgh Steelers have been named to the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Miles Killebrew were all selected for the Pro Bowl.

The Steelers are sending multiple players to the Pro Bowl for the 23rd straight season.

Watt has been selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls. He leads the NFL in sacks with 94.5 and forced fumbles with 27. Watt ranks second in tackles for loss with 104.

Fitzpatrick is heading to his fourth Pro Bowl. He leads the NFL in interception yards with 319, is tied for second in defensive touchdowns with four and tied for seventh in interceptions with 17.

Killebrew will play in his first Pro Bowl. He is tied for first in the NFL in solo tackles made by a special teamer with 11 and blocked punts with one.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

