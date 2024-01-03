336 crashes, 326 DUI arrests in Pennsylvania over New Year’s holiday, state police report

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police recapped a busy holiday period for car crashes and DUI arrests.

According to state police, over the three-day period of Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, the agency investigated 336 crashes throughout the Commonwealth. Five of those were fatal and 68 other people were injured.

Of the crashes, 47 of them involved alcohol. One of the fatal crashes also involved alcohol.

In total, there were 326 people arrested for DUI, 3,833 speeding citations, 344 citations for not wearing a seat belt and 56 citations for not securing children in safety seats, state police said.

Both crashes and DUI arrests were lower this year compared to last, although none of the crashes last year were fatal.

