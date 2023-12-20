5 people, including 2 children, taken to hospital from house fire in Monongahela

MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Five people were taken to the hospital after an early morning house fire in Washington County.

According to Washington County 911, the fire started in the 400 block of Park Avenue in Monongahela at around 4:10 a.m.

Dispatch said two adults, two children and one paramedic were taken to the Penn Highlands Mon Valley emergency room from the fire. There’s no word on their conditions.

According to the Monongahela Fire Department, there were people rescued from the roof.

