$6M to go toward expanding Braddock Avenue industrial complex at former Westinghouse site

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
BRADDOCK, Pa. — A combined $6 million from grant and loan funding will support new work at the former Westinghouse Electric Corporation’s Braddock Avenue site.

The funding, announced by state Rep. Abigail Salisbury, is so the industrial park can attract and support more business tenants. It was secured through the Commonwealth Financing Authority under the state’s Business in Our Sites program and includes a $2.4 million grant and a $3.6 million low-interest loan.

“Over the years, RIDC has developed the site of the old Westinghouse company complex on Braddock Avenue so that Keystone Commons now houses more than 40 businesses employing more than 1,100 workers,” Salisbury said. “And the site – which attracts both manufacturing and tech companies – has the potential for additional development.

“The new funding will allow RIDC to continue development efforts by demolishing a dilapidated building located next to the West Shop Industrial Mall and redeveloping that space for commercial use. The project will create an estimated 50 new jobs and broaden the park’s capacity to attract and support new commercial tenants. It’s exciting work that will result in new employers, new job opportunities and, ultimately, more money coming back to support our local economy.”

The total project cost is $6.19 million. RIDC will contribute around $190,000 toward the project, Salisbury said.

The Business in Our Sites program is administered by CFA and the Department of Community and Economic Development and provides funding for site development activities required to make a site shovel-ready to attract new and expanding businesses. More about the program is available here.

