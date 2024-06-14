Abandoned bridge in South Park given new life as fishing area

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A decommissioned bridge that had been littered with trash and graffiti has been given new life thanks to dozens of volunteers and a local lawmaker.

Channel 11 reported on the abandoned bridge, located at the intersection of Snowden and Piney Fork roads in South Park Township, last March.

On Saturday, more than two dozen volunteers came out to remove weeds and paint the bridge, transforming it into a community fishing spot.

South Park Public Works assisted in the cleanup and moved concrete barriers to make the space accessible to those with disabilities.

“It’s humbling to see community members come out and volunteer,” said State Rep. Andrew Kuzma (R-Allegheny/Washington).

Rep. Kuzma spearheaded the imitative and ended up providing the materials out of his own paycheck.

“People are being taxed, they’re subject to inflation, it’s nice to give something back to them without costing them anything,” he said.

Channel 11 spotted fishermen already utilizing the space on Thursday.

“The benefit of it being used is having traffic on it. Having people there will definitely deter any future vandalism,” Kuzma said. “And I haven’t been here one time since we did the project where there hasn’t been somebody using it.”

His office was inundated with volunteers who wanted to help, and several ended up cleaning up the nearby Green Man’s Tunnel, too.

