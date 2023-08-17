Local

Crash shut down section of Pennsylvania Turnpike

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW STANTON, Pa. — An emergency road closure due to a crash shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday.

The Turnpike was closed between 75-New Stanton and 180-Fort Littleton.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said the highway was closed so emergency crews could clear a crash near mile marker 104.8.

All eastbound lanes were affected by the closure but have since reopened.

