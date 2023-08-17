Crash shut down section of Pennsylvania Turnpike

NEW STANTON, Pa. — An emergency road closure due to a crash shut down part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday.

The Turnpike was closed between 75-New Stanton and 180-Fort Littleton.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike said the highway was closed so emergency crews could clear a crash near mile marker 104.8.

All eastbound lanes were affected by the closure but have since reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group