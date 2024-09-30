All 32 NHL teams to wear helmet decals in honor of Gaudreau brothers

PITTSBURGH — Every team in the NHL will don helmet decals to start the 2024-2025 regular season in honor of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.

The decal features a “G” for Gaudreau and both brothers’ numbers - 13 for Johnny and 21 for Matthew. All players will wear it through Oct. 24, when the Los Angeles Kings host the San Jose Sharks in the final home opener of the season.

The Gaudreau brothers were killed Aug. 29 when they were struck by a car while riding bikes near their home in Salem County, New Jersey. They were in town for their sister’s wedding the following day.

The New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres will be the first to wear the decals when they open the 2024-25 NHL regular season on Oct. 4 in Prague during the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia.

“I think it’s an incredible tribute to an incredibly sad situation,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “We as a league, we as a team, have to try to honor these guys for what they did for the game.”

Johnny, 31, played 11 NHL seasons, nine for the Calgary Flames and two for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matthew, 29, played professionally for five seasons in the American Hockey League, ECHL and Sweden.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, alongside other teams across the league, showed a video honoring the brothers before their preseason games.

