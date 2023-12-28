Local

Alleged victim of Butler County pastor accused of indecent assault urges other victims to speak out

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

Herman Rushing Jr. Alleged Victim Speaks After New Sex Charges Filed Against Butler Pastor

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler County pastor who was initially charged for alleged inappropriate sexual contact with two young girls and a member of his congregation is facing a new batch of charges.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Butler County pastor charged after alleged inappropriate sexual contact with 2 young girls

Herman Rushing Junior is accused of indecent assault in his latest batch of charges.

Only on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., one of his alleged victims is speaking out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

