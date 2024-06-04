Allegheny County police urge anyone inside Penn Hills bar during shooting to come forward

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is asking for help from the public while they continue to investigate a mass shooting at a Penn Hills bar.

PHOTOS: Police investigate Penn Hills shooting that killed 2 people, hurt several more

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Lieutenant Lando Costa said an altercation between Nathan Smiley and an unknown male at Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar led to at least two people firing guns just before 3 a.m. Sunday. Nine people were shot. Smiley, 44, of Pittsburgh, and Stephanie Stuart, 28, of McKeesport, were killed. Four men and three women, including a woman shot in the chest, are expected to survive their injuries.

>>> 2 people killed in Penn Hills bar shooting identified; 7 others hurt expected to survive

Nando said despite cooperation from victims and people who stayed at the scene, they still don’t know what actually occurred inside the bar. Police say a large group of people also fled from the bar immediately after the shooting. Nando said they’ve been told between 50-100 people were inside the bar around the time of the shooting.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was in the bar at the time of the shooting, and are also asking to see video from within the bar immediately before or after the shooting. At this time, Nando says they have no video that shows what happened inside the bar.

Anyone with information or video can reach out to ACPD through social media or by calling the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group