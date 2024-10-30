Amazon expands again near Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — Just when it seems like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) might be maxed out on the amount of distribution space it needs in the region, the e-commerce giant turns around and commits to more.

This time, Amazon has taken an additional 191,000 square feet of new distribution space at 270 Solar Drive, one of the three buildings that Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development has built at its Westport Ridge business park near the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The new lease was revealed in a new quarterly industrial real estate market report by JLL that Amazon confirmed.

