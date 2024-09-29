Annual event continues local nonprofit’s efforts to bring awareness to childhood cancer

PITTSBURGH — A local mom spent Saturday evening honoring her son, who died fighting childhood cancer, and shining a light on families impacted by the disease.

Noah Latronica was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain cancer at six months old. He died in 2022 at the age of six.

After his death, Noah’s mom, Sara, launched the Noah’s Legacy Foundation to raise awareness, advance research and provide resources to families.

On Saturday night, the nonprofit held its third annual Light the Night Gold event. The family-oriented event had local food vendors, a variety of activities for kids and presentations on the importance of awareness and research for childhood cancer.

Sara told us why raising awareness is important.

“It’s so severely underfunded. Children receive only 4% of national funding for research — and we deserve better, our kids deserve better, and this is all about making sure they get the chance that they deserve,” Sara said.

