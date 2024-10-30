Another water main break reported on Polish Hill street where landslide occurred

PITTSBURGH — A water main break happened in Polish Hill Tuesday night, on the same street where a water main break caused a landslide earlier in October.

The break happened on the six-inch water main on Brereton Street. Water was shut off at midnight, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority officials said.

Six properties are out of service, PWSA said.

PWSA said crews are placing a water buffalo to provide service throughout the repair. A surveyor will also be on site to monitor the hillside, which crumbled due to a water main break on Oct. 11.

