Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in Cranberry to close as parent company delists from Nasdaq

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Several Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza locations are closing, including one in the Pittsburgh region.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza’s parent company, BurgerFi International Inc., is set to shutter nearly two dozen stores nationwide and will be delisted from Nasdaq following Chapter 11 reorganization filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. These closings include the Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza Cranberry Township location at 2045 Mackenzie Way.

The Cranberry location is one of nine Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza locations set to close, three of which are in the state of Pennsylvania. The other two locations are near Philadelphia. Eight BurgerFi locations will close, as well as the company’s corporate offices in Fort Lauderdale.

