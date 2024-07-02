Applications open for new SUN Bucks food program, giving kids money to eat this summer

PITTSBURGH — Applications are now open for the new SUN Bucks summer food program, helping kids in need eat while school is out.

The federal program gives households a one-time payment of $120 for each child to buy food over the summer.

“Summer is a time when many children do not have access to the free and reduced-price meals they get during the school year, and families might need a little extra help putting healthy meals on the table,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “The new SUN Bucks program will provide eligible households with critical dollars to help bridge the gap during the summer to ensure that Pennsylvania children are fed and thriving while school is closed.”

Since this is the first year of the program, benefits will be issued starting in mid-August. All SUN Bucks benefits will be given out by October.

Children are automatically eligible if they or their family qualifies for SNAP or TANF, Medicaid or the National School Lunch of Breakfast Program, or if they are eligible for free and reduced lunch.

A news release says SUN Bucks will automatically be added for families with EBT cards. Families without an EBT card will receive a summer one in the mail.

Applications are open through Aug. 31. Click here to apply.

