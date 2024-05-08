Armstrong Tunnel to be fully closed for part of weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Armstrong Tunnel will be fully closed at the start of this weekend.

The Allegheny Department of Public Works said the inbound Armstrong Tunnel will close early Saturday for OpenStreetPGH.

>> 2-mile stretch of Pittsburgh roads to close Saturday for OpenStreets event

The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The outbound Armstrong Tunnel is closed as part of an ongoing rehabilitation project.

Drivers needing to get around the Armstrong Tunnel and Philip Murray Bridge closures are encouraged to use either the Smithfield Street Bridge or the Birmingham Bridge.

Several streets in Downtown Pittsburgh and the South Side will be closed for OpenStreetsPGH. Click here for the full list.

