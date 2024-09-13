Barbie Dreamhouse truck making a stop in Pittsburgh area this weekend

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Come on Barbie, let’s go party.
The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck is making a stop at Ross Park Mall on Saturday.
The truck will be parked between the Cheesecake Factory and L.L. Bean from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Exclusive merchandise will be available to purchase, including:
- Graphic T-shirt
- Hoodie
- Denim jacket
- Baseball cap
- Throw blanket
- Corduroy tote
- Embroidered patch set
- Necklace
- Keychain
- Pouch set
- Coasters
- Glass tumbler
- Glass mug
- Accessories cup
- Accessories tray
- Plate set
- Pet bowl
- Thermal bottle
