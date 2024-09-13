Local

Barbie Dreamhouse truck making a stop in Pittsburgh area this weekend

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Come on Barbie, let’s go party.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck is making a stop at Ross Park Mall on Saturday.

The truck will be parked between the Cheesecake Factory and L.L. Bean from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exclusive merchandise will be available to purchase, including:

  • Graphic T-shirt
  • Hoodie
  • Denim jacket
  • Baseball cap
  • Throw blanket
  • Corduroy tote
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Necklace
  • Keychain
  • Pouch set
  • Coasters
  • Glass tumbler
  • Glass mug
  • Accessories cup
  • Accessories tray
  • Plate set
  • Pet bowl
  • Thermal bottle

