Barbie Dreamhouse truck making a stop in Pittsburgh area this weekend

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Come on Barbie, let’s go party.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck is making a stop at Ross Park Mall on Saturday.

The truck will be parked between the Cheesecake Factory and L.L. Bean from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Exclusive merchandise will be available to purchase, including:

Graphic T-shirt

Hoodie

Denim jacket

Baseball cap

Throw blanket

Corduroy tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass tumbler

Glass mug

Accessories cup

Accessories tray

Plate set

Pet bowl

Thermal bottle

