Barrasso picked for Hall of Fame; Gonchar passed over

Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tom Barrasso is in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s seven-member Class of 2023.

Sergei Gonchar, a former defenseman and assistant coach with the Penguins, had been expected to get serious consideration for inclusion but was not selected.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Tom Barrasso.#HHOF2023 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/0DNRJPHp6V — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 21, 2023

The other members of the class are longtime coach Ken Hitchcock and the late Quebec/Colorado GM Pierre Lacroix, who will enter the Hall as Builders. The other players chosen to be Honoured Members include two other goalies — Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Vernon — as well as Pierre Turgeon and Carolina Ouellette.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group