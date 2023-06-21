Local

Barrasso picked for Hall of Fame; Gonchar passed over

By Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Hockey Now and WPXI.com News Staff

Tom Barrasso 25 Nov 1998: Goaltender Tom Barrasso #35 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in action during the game against the Washington Capitals at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C.. The Capitals defeated the Penguins 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport (Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Dave Molinari, Pittsburgh Hockey Now and WPXI.com News Staff

Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tom Barrasso is in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s seven-member Class of 2023.

Sergei Gonchar, a former defenseman and assistant coach with the Penguins, had been expected to get serious consideration for inclusion but was not selected.

The other members of the class are longtime coach Ken Hitchcock and the late Quebec/Colorado GM Pierre Lacroix, who will enter the Hall as Builders. The other players chosen to be Honoured Members include two other goalies — Henrik Lundqvist and Mike Vernon — as well as Pierre Turgeon and Carolina Ouellette.

Click here to read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from
  • FTC sues Amazon, says company ‘duped’ customers into signing up for Prime
  • $1 million Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Shop ‘n Save
  • VIDEO: Group of teens accused of throwing smoke bombs at South Hills Village Mall will face charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read