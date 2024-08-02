Local

Beaver County Humane Society hosting dog-only adoption event

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Looking for a new four-legged friend? The Beaver County Humane Society is hosting a dog-only adoption event this weekend.

All dog adoptions will be 50% off on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Adoption appointments for the event are walk-in only. Humane society leaders strongly recommend submitting an application before getting to the shelter.

Any child 10 and under or other dogs living in the home must meet the dog before adoption.

“Even a single dog finding their forever home would make the event a success,” said Alison Yazer, executive director.

Click here to view adoptable animals and fill out an application.

