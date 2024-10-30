Beaver County law enforcement warn of police impersonation scam

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Beaver County police departments are warning the public of a scam where someone impersonating a police officer threatens to arrest people.

Both Hopewell and Aliquippa issued alerts about the same scam.

Police say the scammer identifies themselves as Sgt. Gonzalez of the Aliquippa Police Department and requests money or bitcoin, or claims that you’ve missed jury duty and need to pay a fine. If people resisted the requests for money or bitcoin, they were threatened with being arrested. The scammer may provide a fictitious badge number.

Aliquippa police do have a Sgt. Gonzalez, but he is not making these calls, police confirm.

Police ask residents to use common sense and never give personal information over the phone. If asked to deposit bitcoin or buy gift cards as payment, hang up and report the call to police.

To confirm if you have a warrant for your arrest, contact the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office. Police will not call you about a warrant or to collect money.

