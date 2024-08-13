Local

Beaver Stadium renovations continue as college football season approaches

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — As the college football season approaches, renovation projects are still underway at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.

The renovations were approved in May and will eventually allow the stadium to be used year-round. This, in turn, will create new revenue opportunities, transform the fan experience and fuel funding for all PSU athletic programs.

The current phase of renovations began in January and should conclude by the time the Nittany Lions take the field on Sept. 7 against Bowling Green University. The work will pick up again once the season is over.

PSU has provided updates on the project on social media and the Beaver Stadium Revitalization website. Most recently, the school highlighted work being done to replace a videoboard and add ribbon boards to the stadium.

The project is expected to cost no more than $700 million and will be complete before the 2027 football season. The project is paid for entirely by Intercollegiate Athletics.

    Most Read