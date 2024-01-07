Beloved bar owner killed in shooting honored with celebration of life in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Friends and family gathered to celebrate the life of a beloved bar owner, David Magill.

Magill died after he was shot outside of his bar, Mogie’s Irish Pub, in December.

People who loved Magill were invited to celebrate his life at the VFW92 in Lower Burrell. His family says his love was felt far and wide.

“It’s amazing,” said Magill’s son Connor Magill, “People came from in-state, from out-of-state, people even flew over from out of the country. We had a guy from England, one of our great friends, fly over.”

People who know Mogie say he was a force for good.

Nathan Salem, 45, was arrested in connection to Magill’s murder. Salem will appear in court on Feb. 14.

