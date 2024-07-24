Local

Blairsville man pleads guilty to possessing over 100 grams of meth with intent to deliver

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Indiana County Map Indiana County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A Blairsville man pleaded guilty to having over 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Wednesday.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said Jacob Hankinson, 25, pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking case.

Officials said that in April 2024, a member of the Pennsylvania State Police saw Hankinson go through a stop sign and drive in an unsafe manner. Troopers pulled him over and he tried to flee.

After stopping Hankinson on his motorcycle, he ran from police, officials said. They were able to get him into custody and found 112.31 grams of methamphetamine on him.

This is a second or subsequent offense and the law increases the statutory maximum period of incarceration that the defendant is facing, officials said.

Hankinson’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 3 teenagers stabbed in Beaver County overnight
  • At least 10 vehicles stolen from throughout Pittsburgh overnight, police say
  • Pittsburgh Police officer fired upon immediately while responding to 911 call, suspect shot
  • VIDEO: Independence Township Volunteer Fire Department warns of man claiming to be sheik, asking for money
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read