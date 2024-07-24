Blairsville man pleads guilty to possessing over 100 grams of meth with intent to deliver

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A Blairsville man pleaded guilty to having over 100 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Wednesday.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said Jacob Hankinson, 25, pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking case.

Officials said that in April 2024, a member of the Pennsylvania State Police saw Hankinson go through a stop sign and drive in an unsafe manner. Troopers pulled him over and he tried to flee.

After stopping Hankinson on his motorcycle, he ran from police, officials said. They were able to get him into custody and found 112.31 grams of methamphetamine on him.

This is a second or subsequent offense and the law increases the statutory maximum period of incarceration that the defendant is facing, officials said.

Hankinson’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

