Boston investment group hopes to turn empty warehouse into new opportunity for Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — A vertical farming facility in Braddock shut its doors in 2022 and since then the building has sat empty.

Now a Boston investment group — Arctaris — known for committing to building up lower-income communities is investing over $7 million into this project.

The first step will be to clean out the building to allow for potential new businesses. The hope is upon completion the new manufacturing-type facility will bring nearly 100 jobs to the neighborhood.

“We are all about meeting our community needs and bringing in businesses and investments have really revived our community and we are excited to keep this success going,” said LuJuan Reeves, who’s the Braddock council president.

The county has invested $1 million into the project on top of an additional $8 million into the Mon Valley in the last five years.

