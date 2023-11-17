Browns host Joe Flacco for visit after Watson injury

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

The Cleveland Browns are hosting former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco for a workout following the injury to Deshaun Watson, according to various reports. Flacco last played with the New York Jets, but has been working out in case an opportunity arose. Now, he could join the Browns on their practice squad. The team has Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker, and Thompson-Robinson will start against the Steelers.

Joe Flacco played with the Ravens, Broncos, and Eagles in addition to the Jets. But it is the Ravesn where he is known as someone revered in AFC North football lore. He led Baltimore to a Super Bowl XLVIII win, while earning Super Bowl MVP in that game. Over the years, his game has declined, but Flacco has remained in the NFL as a backup. He has racked up over 42,000 passing yards in his career while throwing for 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions. Flacco, 38, started four games for the Jets in 2022, throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Jets went 1-3 in those games.

